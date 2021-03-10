The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Yahya Sinwar reelected as Hamas’ Gaza leader - report

The neck and neck race constituted an unprecedented challenge to the leadership of Sinwar.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 10, 2021 17:47
YAHYA SINWAR, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, has proven more than once he is pragmatic and is willing to deal with Israel. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
YAHYA SINWAR, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, has proven more than once he is pragmatic and is willing to deal with Israel.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
The leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, has been elected for another term after a second round of voting on Wednesday, Palestinian sources said on Wednesday.
Sinwar won 167 of 280 votes, the sources told the Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds. He will serve as head of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip until 2025.
Sinwar’s victory came less than 24 hours after sources in the Gaza Strip announced that senior Hamas official Nizar Awadallah had defeated Sinwar in the terrorist group’s secret internal election.
Awadallah won 147 votes, the sources added.
Shortly after Awadallah, 63, was proclaimed as the winner, Hamas announced that a second round of voting would be held on Wednesday because he and Sinwar had failed to clinch more than 50% of the vote.
Awadallah and Sinwar were among five candidates who contested the secret Hamas internal election. The other three candidates were Mahmoud Zahar, Fathi Hammad, and Ziyad al-Thatha.
Sources close to Hamas said that the neck and neck race constituted an unprecedented challenge to the leadership of Sinwar, who was elected as the group’s leader in the coastal enclave in 2017.
“The tight battle between Sinwar and Awadallah could trigger a crisis in the Hamas leadership,” a Palestinian political analyst in the Gaza Strip told The Jerusalem Post.
Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanou said that the secret vote was conducted in a “transparent, competitive and democratic manner.” The decision to hold a second round, he added, “reflected the strength of Hamas and its respect for its regulations.”
Sinwar, 58, was said to be the mastermind behind the Hamas-sponsored 2018-2019 mass protests staged near the border with Israel. The protests ended without achieving their main objective: lifting the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip.
His 63-year-old rival, Awadallah, was one of the engineers of the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, according to Palestinian sources. 
The deal, also known as Wafa al-Ahrar (Faithful to the free), resulted in the release of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Shalit, an IDF soldier who was kidnapped in 2006 by Palestinian terrorists who crossed the border into Israel via a tunnel near the Kerem Shalom border crossing.


