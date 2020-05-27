Yair Lapid becomes head of the opposition

Yesh-Atid Telem leader Yair Lapid formally became head of the opposition on Wednesday morning, following an official announcement by Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin.As head of the opposition Lapid will receive regular security briefings from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top security officials.By protocol, he will meet with visiting heads of state.He will have an enlarged staff and be protected by the state.Following a tradition from the British House of Commons, the office of the opposition leader is the farthest from the Knesset plenum.