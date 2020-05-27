The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Yair Lapid becomes head of the opposition

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 27, 2020 11:11
Yesh-Atid Telem leader Yair Lapid formally became head of the opposition on Wednesday morning, following an official announcement by Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin.
As head of the opposition Lapid will receive regular security briefings from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top security officials.By protocol, he will meet with visiting heads of state.
He will have an enlarged staff and be protected by the state.
Following a tradition from the British House of Commons, the office of the opposition leader is the farthest from the Knesset plenum.
Two students confirmed as infected with coronavirus near Kfar Saba
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 10:24 AM
7th - 10th grades to study 9 days during summer break
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 09:53 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.6 million, death toll tops 349,500
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 09:49 AM
Layoffs in Bituach Leumi, Employment Service to form new ministries
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 09:47 AM
Thailand reports 9 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 09:26 AM
Salvadoran president takes same coronavirus treatment drug as Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 06:26 AM
House Republicans to sue Pelosi over remote proxy voting rule
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 01:41 AM
Nasrallah: Gantz is experienced with disappointment in Lebanon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 12:28 AM
WHO: clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients paused
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 09:08 PM
IDF, Mossad end involvement with National Coronavirus Center
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 08:41 PM
32 new coronavirus cases in Israel - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 08:04 PM
Israel Nature and Parks Authority to reopen six parks for Shavuot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 07:11 PM
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman meets with Derech Eretz faction
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 06:36 PM
Infant care center in Tel Aviv closed due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 05:56 PM
Netanyahu's trial could last 4-5 years, former A-G's Office employee says
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 05:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by