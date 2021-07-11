Yair Lapid meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Brussels on Sunday for the first time since Israel's new cross-party coalition took office last month.
Shoukry stressed "the need to resolve the current stalemate between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, leading to just and comprehensive peace negotiations," Egypt's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Twitter.Lapid previously spoke with Shoukry in June, where the two discussed the importance of the relations between the two countries. Lapid addressed the EU forum on Monday, the first event of its kind in over 12 years. When he entered office, Lapid pledged to improve Israel's relationship with the EU. Egypt played a major role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza following the brief war in May.
This is a developing story.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}