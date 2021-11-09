Yair Lapid's sister-in-law quits KKL post under pressure

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid defended the appointment of his sister-in-law to a powerful yet volunteer post on the board of directors of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) following her resignation.

Keren Eileil, the sister of Lapid's wife Lihi, resigned from the post following pressure from a series of articles in the right-wing Makor Rishon newspaper.

Lapid took to Facebook and blasted those who criticized her appointment, namely opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Netanyahu, who is under three indictments, the man who has corrupted the system for years, is the one standing on the podium saying 'no signature testifies to his sister-in-law' to the mocking of all those opposing a law banning criminal defendants from sitting in the Knesset," Lapid wrote.

