Yali Rothenberg appointed as accountant general

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 11:43
Yali Rothenberg was appointed as the accountant general of the Finance Ministry during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.
Rothenberg has worked in various roles in the Finance Ministry in the past 13 years.
Coronavirus in Gaza: 684 new cases, 3 deaths
Russia reports 24,581 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 09:33 AM
Nissenkorn, Hendel to boycott cabinet meeting amid appointment deal clash
Edelstein: Israel trying to sign with most COVID-19 vaccines companies
Pregnant woman injured while running to bomb shelter
After Pennsylvania court defeat, Trump faces new pressure to concede
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 07:32 AM
IDF investigating unauthorized fire toward Hamas outpost
IDF strikes Hamas targets in response to Saturday night rocket fire
FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID antibody given to Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 03:51 AM
Trump seeks appeal of PA ruling against effort to reject mail-in ballot
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 03:50 AM
Brazil registers 376 coronavirus deaths on Saturday
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 02:52 AM
Al Qaeda in North Africa names new leader to succeed Droukdel
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 02:47 AM
IDF arrests two people crossing perimeter fence from Gaza to Israel
UK records 19,875 new COVID-19 cases, 341 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 06:23 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 57.7 million, death toll at 1,375,170
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 06:22 PM
