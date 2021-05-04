Yamina and New Hope announce their intentions in direct election vote

The Yamina Party announced on Tuesday that it would vote for the direct election, but against the legislation that would affect privacy, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister paper Maariv.Yamina will vote for right-wing ideological laws.New Hope announced its intention to vote against the law for direct elections, however. They also announced on Tuesday that they would vote in favor of regulating new settlements, meant to control illegal outposts in the West Bank, according to Walla's report.