Yamina's Naftali Bennett to undergo surgery on Monday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 25, 2020 11:52
Yamina MK Naftali Bennett will undergo surgery on Monday for a back injury he's suffered from for 30 years since his time in the IDF, Bennett announced in a video on Sunday.
Bennett thanked supporters for their support and promised he would "be back soon with all his power and full force to help you, citizens of Israel, overcome the coronavirus crisis."
Cabinet approves UAE, Bahrain deals
US disease expert Fauci says vaccine verdict due by early December
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2020 12:22 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 424 infected, 2,992 in quarantine
UK considers reducing quarantine period for COVID-19 contacts - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2020 09:30 AM
Classes at Hebrew University disrupted due to technical issues
Turkey extends exploration in disputed Mediterranean area to Nov. 4
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2020 08:04 AM
Fire breaks out at honey factory in North
Brazil reports 432 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2020 02:42 AM
Mexico reports 6,025 new coronavirus cases, 431 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2020 02:20 AM
Roll clocks back one hour for Daylight Savings
Four Israelis arrested in Ukraine for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Unexploded pipe bomb thrown at Kalandiya checkpoint, no injuries
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/24/2020 11:20 PM
Jaffa residents protest, start fires near French ambassador's residence
Coronavirus in Israel: 692 diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday
Netanyahu: The Middle East is changing, more countries will follow Sudan
