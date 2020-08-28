The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Yankelevich talks to hate crime victim in Austria, expresses support

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 28, 2020 15:32
Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevich said on Friday that she spoke to Elie Rosen, president of the small Jewish community in Granz, Austria, and expressed her sympathy and support after he was attacked last week.
Rosen was attacked by a stranger with a baseball bat just outside the small Jewish community's synagogue in Granz last Saturday. Yankelevich said that Rosen was touched to know that the Israeli government is aware of the incident and cares about the small Jewish community in Austria.
