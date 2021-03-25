Yarin Sherf to be charged with rape of 13-year-old

The State Attorney announced Thursday that the charges against Yarin Sherf will be changed to rape.The Tel Aviv Criminal District Attorney's Office filed an indictment earlier this month in the city's Magistrate's Court against 21-year-old Sherf for forbidden sexual relations. The charge also included sexual harassment, threats, assault and supplying alcohol to a minor. However, it did not include rape.The suspect allegedly tried to rape the 13-year-old, who he met at a coronavirus hotel where they met, twice over a period of two days, while choking her and inflicting physical trauma throughout.