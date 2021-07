The civil lawsuit will be filed both in the United States and Israel, as Shalabi is a US citizen.

Last week, the IDF razed the West Bank home of the Palestinian-American terrorist and his family. The family's civil lawsuit will be filed in an attempt to confiscate the land belonging to the Shalabi family on which the house was built.

The family of Yehuda Guetta, who was murdered in a drive-by-shooting terror attack at Tapuah Junction on May 2, will file a civil lawsuit against the murderer Muntasir Shalabi, Ynet reported on Sunday.