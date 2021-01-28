The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen 'Arab Spring' unity torn asunder by hunger and war

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 28, 2021 11:31
Ten years after joining an uprising in Yemen against autocratic rule and an economy in shambles, the same activists find themselves on opposite sides of a war that has pushed the country to the brink of famine with dim prospects for peace.
Ahmed Abdo Hezam, 35, a fighter with government forces known by his nom de guerre Ahmed Abu Al-Nasr, had been a university graduate in the agro-industrial city of Taiz when he first joined youth-led protests that ended Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule.
Even back then some 40% of Yemen's population lived on less than $2 a day and a third suffered chronic hunger. Jobs were scarce and corruption rife. The state was facing a resurgent Al Qaeda wing and rebellions by the Houthis in the north and separatists in the south.
"When we joined the uprising it was like a breath of air. They tried to drag us into violence ... but we remained peaceful," said al-Nasr who like many resented jobs cronyism in the public sector, the biggest employer.
More than 2,000 people died in the uprising before Saleh in 2012 yielded to pressure from the United States and Gulf Arab states to step down. He was the fourth autocrat to be toppled in the "Arab Spring" unrest that first began in Tunisia.
Riyadh and Washington hoped former Saleh deputy Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi would improve the government's legitimacy and oversee a transition to democracy. Instead it disintegrated.
The Houthis, enemies of Saudi Arabia and friends of Iran, partnered with erstwhile foe Saleh to seize the capital, Sanaa, and ousted Hadi's government in late 2014, triggering a Saudi-led military coalition backed by the West to intervene.
Al-Nasr, a poet with four children, joined government forces when the Houthis, who later killed Saleh when he turned on them, entered Taiz, which is still effectively under siege.
"We did not think the uprising would lead to this," said al-Nasr, who has seen comrades die, his home destroyed and family scatter. "We were forced to take up arms to defend ourselves."
"I hope with all my heart the war ends...that weapons are laid down and all factions sit at the table."
SELF-DETERMINATION
The war has killed more than 100,000 people and pushed millions to the verge of starvation. Now 80% of the population, or some 24 million, need help and are vulnerable to disease, first cholera and now COVID-19.
Ali al-Dailami, a rights defender briefly detained under Saleh's rule who is now Houthi deputy minister of human rights, joined the uprising in "Change Square" in Sanaa in the hopes it would lead to a state representing all.
Speaking to Reuters in the square, al-Dailami recalled the early days of the revolution, and lamented its results.
"At times we thought we would not live to see the sun rise because of the threats and (pro-Saleh) soldiers and hoodlums," he said. "We wanted to move from a failed state, we wanted to break the impasse."
He saw the Gulf initiative that ushered in Hadi as interference that "killed the revolution's principles."
"We wanted real change, not to repackage the old system as democracy."
Dejected, Dailami left Sanaa for Cairo but returned as the Saudi-led coalition bombarded and blockaded Yemen, killing thousands of civilians and exacerbating hunger.
Once rebels largely kept at bay, the Houthis now hold northern Yemen, from where they have repeatedly attacked Saudi cities with missiles and drones. The government is based in the south where separatist seek more power.
WEST MUST ACT
Rights advocate Tawakkol Karman, a 2011 Nobel Peace Prize winner for her role in Arab Spring protests, was abroad when the Houthis seized Sanaa and has not returned. She is a vocal critic of the group and of the Saudi-led coalition, accusing them of repressing democratic change in the region.
"After the revolution we lived three of the most beautiful years ever...we were days away from the referendum of the constitution and holding multiple elections," she said, blaming the Houthi coup, the war and Western inaction for what followed.
Karman urged new U.S. President Joe Biden to "fulfill his commitment and his promises to end this war in Yemen" and to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia and its ally the United Arab Emirates.
In the southern port of Aden, civil engineer Waddah al-Hariri, 49, hopes the United Nations can revive stalled peace talks. He has moved his family to Hodeidah, then Sanaa and back to Aden to escape fighting.
A member of the Socialist Party that ruled South Yemen before unification with the North under Saleh in 1990, he believes the aims of the uprising he joined are still possible.
"Building peace is the priority now, and then a new constitution," he said.
Oded Frid, director-general of LGBTQ+ Agudah, to run in Labor primaries
Syrian businessman Haswani denies links to Beirut blast chemicals
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 11:21 AM
Russia opens criminal case against ally of jailed Kremlin foe Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:32 AM
Pakistan frees Islamist accused of killing US journalist Daniel Pearl
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:16 AM
WHO-led team in Wuhan probing COVID origins leaves quarantine hotel
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:13 AM
English variant in 10% of French COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:09 AM
Secretary of State Blinken says US committed to Israel's security
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 08:30 AM
Over 200,000 coronavirus vaccines administered on Wednesday
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,668 new cases, 9.2% tests return positive
Blinken: US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 05:48 AM
Mexican president progressing well with symptoms after COVID-19 diagnosis
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 04:57 AM
AstraZeneca to produce 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots in Japan - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 04:40 AM
Singapore detains teen for intending to attack mosques
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 04:23 AM
HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 03:54 AM
Airport workers exposed to COVID-19 patient forced to come to work
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by