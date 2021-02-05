Yemeni Al-Qaeda leader arrested months ago - report

The Al-Qaeda leader in Yemen, Khalid Batarfi, has reportedly been under arrest in Yemen since October 2020, a new UN report published on Wednesday reveals.Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) is the organization's affiliate in Yemen. According to the report, the man second in command to Batarfi, Saad Atef al Awlaqi, died when his leader was arrested, "during an operation in Ghayda City," a city in eastern Yemen, the report revealed. The Jerusalem Post sister publication Maariv reported that top US sources confirmed the arrest.