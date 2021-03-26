The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted several Houthi drone attacks

By REUTERS  
MARCH 26, 2021 10:36
 The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi forces in Yemen said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed several explosive-laden drones aimed at Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.
The coalition said the Iran-aligned Houthis attempted to target universities in both Najran and Jazan, Saudi cities near the Yemeni border. The coalition said it had destroyed the one targeting Najran, as well as six additional explosive-laden drones fired by the Houthis aimed at the kingdom.
On Friday, the Houthi group said it had launched attacks against several Saudi Aramco facilities and military sites in the kingdom.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that the group had targeted King Abdelaziz military base in Dammam and military sites in Najran and Asir. Sarea also said they targeted Aramco facilities in Ras al-Tanura, Rabigh, Yanbu and Jizan.
Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said one of the projectiles struck a petroleum products distribution station in Jazan that resulted in a fire in a tank, state news agency SPA reported. There were no casualties, the ministry said.
When contacted by Reuters, Saudi oil giant Aramco said it would respond at the earliest opportunity.
The kingdom's defense ministry said Saudi Arabia would take deterrent actions to protect oil exports following the attacks, Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The drone attacks took place days after Riyadh presented a new peace initiative that includes a nationwide ceasefire.
The Houthis have recently stepped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on oil facilities, and a ground offensive to seize Yemen's gas-rich Marib region.
The coalition has responded with air strikes on Houthi military sites.
Yemen has been mired in war since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government in the capital Sanaa.
The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis, who now control most of northern Yemen, deny being puppets of Iran and say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression. 
Coronavirus: 830 test positive, 1.3% positivity rate
Coronavirus: Poland to allow vaccinated Israelis to visit
Ethiopia's PM: Eritrea agreed to withdraw troops from border area
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 09:13 AM
China sanctions UK entities, individuals over Xinjiang 'disinformation'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 01:34 AM
Three people killed in a strong tornado in Alabama
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 12:31 AM
Saudi-led coalition destroys Yemen Houthis' explosives-laden drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 09:54 PM
Yesh Atid, Labor meet on forming coalition
Biden says unlikely US troops will still be in Afghanistan next year
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 08:35 PM
Biden says he plans to run for re-election in 2024
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 08:12 PM
Oxford to test inhaled version of COVID-19 vaccine with 30 volunteers
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 07:20 PM
Pfizer, BioNTech launch COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids under 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 06:33 PM
Israel Election Committee: Final result by Thursday evening
Turkish officials deny reports of Russia deal to open Syria crossings
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 05:05 PM
Police complete preparations for Jewish prayer at Cave of the Patriarchs
Turkey says it agreed with Russia to prevent violations in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 03:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by