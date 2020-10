Toporovsky and other officials from Yesh Atid have reportedly began approaching representatives from Blue and White, Labor, Yisrael Beytenu, Yamina, Meretz and the Joint List to try and gain support for the vote and for the establishment of an alternative government.

