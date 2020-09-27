Yeshiva students with coronavirus to be sent to quarantine facilities

The coronavirus commissioner for the ultra-Orthodox community announced on Sunday that yeshiva students who tested positive for the virus will be sent to yeshivas that have been converted to quarantine facilities after Yom Kippur on Monday.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com