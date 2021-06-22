Yeshiva teaching assistant arrested for sexual assault against minors

An indictment has been filed against a teaching assistant in a yeshiva in the city of Elad on suspicion of committing indecent acts against minors in the yeshiva and at synagogue, the Police Spokesperson announced Tuesday morning.The 20-year-old defendant has been indicted for committing indecent acts on six different occasions against six different minors, all aged 13-14.He met with the teenagers in various locations and touched them inappropriately for his own sexual gratification, as stated by the charges against him.The suspect was arrested by the Rosh Ha'ayin police.