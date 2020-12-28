Yigal Amir to court: The personal law against me is wrong

Yigal Amir, convicted murderer of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, appealed to court requesting the 2001 law that marks him as undeserving of pardon or reduced sentence is struck out, N12 reported on Monday.

Amir murdered Rabin in 1995 - the first time an Israeli prime minister was assassinated while in office. Amir objected to the Oslo Peace Accord and believed the elimination of Rabin would prevent the creation of a Palestinian state. The 2001 law gained support from most parties at Knesset at the time, right-leaning as well as left-leaning.