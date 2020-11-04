Yigal Amir's request to attend son's bar mitzvah denied

The court denied Yigal Amir's request to be released from prison for his son's bar mitzvah on Wednesday.The bar mitzvah is expected to take place at Amir's wife's house, Larissa Trimbobler-Amir, in Jerusalem.Amir, the man charged with the assassination of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, has never been granted a furlough during his 25 years of incarceration.Amir filed a special petition with the Beersheba District Court to overturn the Israel Prisons Service ruling that he could not attend the event. Amir broke prison regulations by getting married to Larissa Trimbobler, and in 2007, smuggling sperm out of his prison cell to conceive his child.Economy Minister Amir Peretz approved of the court's decision saying that the request was "shocking" and that the court made the just and correct decision in denying the request.
