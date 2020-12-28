Yisrael Beytenu in new karate, yoga themed election video

Yisrael Beytenu released an election video presenting the party's values and history in one minute on Monday. The brief presentation is filled with visual gags such as presenting the audience with a karate kick when the party claims to “fight” and yoga when it confesses to be “unbending.”

Party leader Avigdor Liberman is famous for objecting to the current policy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow humanitarian funds to be delivered to the Gaza Strip from Qatar - a policy Liberman regards as appeasing Hamas, which continues to fire rockets at the south of the country. A visual of a suitcase full of US dollars can be seen when the party claims to "not be so much into making Hamas happy."