Yoaz Hendel to serve as communication minister

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 14, 2020 16:34
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz appointed Derekh Eretz MK Yoaz Hendel to the position of communication minister on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported. 

 
Georgia: Flights between here and Israel will be first to resume
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 04:37 PM
Gantz appoints Ginzburg to head of Knesset Committee
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 04:31 PM
Opposition presents wheelchair-bound candidate for speaker
Virus-tracing apps must not be used for mass surveillance -EU says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2020 01:24 PM
Hungary could end emergency powers in late June
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2020 01:23 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,939 infected, 52 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 12:13 PM
Education system expected to open up fully on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 10:45 AM
Armenia extends state of emergency over coronavirus until June 13
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2020 10:42 AM
Russia coronavirus cases pass 250,000, lowest daily rise in over one week
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2020 10:40 AM
S.Korea to boost coronavirus tracing privacy amid fears of backlash
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2020 07:48 AM
Pompeo: Israeli government will decide on annexation
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/14/2020 07:42 AM
Murder suspected in shooting of 20-year-old
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 02:00 AM
Police injured in clashes with ultra-Orthodox Jews in Mea She'arim
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 01:54 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 11,385 new cases, 749 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2020 01:27 AM
CDC: US has total of 1,346,061 coronavirus cases, 82,246 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2020 11:00 PM
