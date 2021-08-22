Yogev Gardos is the new official in charge of budgets

Yogev Gardos was appointed by the government to be in charge of the Finance Ministry budgets on Sunday.

Gardos has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Accounting and a Masters in Business from Hebrew University and a Masters Public Management from Harvard.

"I wish Yogev Gardos luck," said Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. "His success is our success. Yogev has gained much experience from his work in the budgets department, and he represents the young and energetic blood that runs through the halls of the Finance Ministry."