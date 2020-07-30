Young man and woman dead after tragic car accident in Ar'ara

A young man and woman, both in their 20s, were killed on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle while they were sitting outside in the yard of their home in Ar'ara.The Magen David Adom team that arrived at the scene said they suffered a very severe multi-systemic injury. When the medics arrived, they found the man and woman lifeless and were forced to determine their deaths. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were likely hit after a truck lost control and hit two other nearby vehicles, dragging them into yard and fatally injuring the two.