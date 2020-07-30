The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Young man and woman dead after tragic car accident in Ar'ara

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 30, 2020 21:22
A young man and woman, both in their 20s, were killed on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle while they were sitting outside in the yard of their home in Ar'ara.
The Magen David Adom team that arrived at the scene said they suffered a very severe multi-systemic injury. When the medics arrived, they found the man and woman lifeless and were forced to determine their deaths. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were likely hit after a truck lost control and hit two other nearby vehicles, dragging them into yard and fatally injuring the two.


