Zandberg asks haredi MKs to push for police brutality investigation

פניתי הבוקר לחברי הכנסת של יהדות התורה ושס בבקשה לתמוך בהצעה לוועדת חקירה לבחינת האלימות המשטרתית. כנציגי ציבור שנפגעים ביותר מהתופעה, זו חובתם pic.twitter.com/vCPZTQizJD July 1, 2020

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg asked Knesset members from the haredi Shas and UTJ parties to support a proposal to form an investigative committee on police brutality on Wednesday, tweeting that "as public representatives most affected by this phenomenon, it is their duty."The tweet included a picture with text in Yiddish calling for the formation of an investigative committee. While UTJ is associated with Ashkenazi Jewry which may include Yiddish speakers, Shas is associated with Sephardi Jewry and does not include Yiddish speakers.Zandberg tweeted as well that Wednesday marks a year since the killing of Ethiopian-Israeli Solomon Tekah and Palestinian Iyad al-Hallak.Tekah, 19, was killed by an off-duty police officer in June 2019 who fired at the ground after he said he felt threatened, leading to the bullet ricocheting upwards before hitting Tekah.Al-Hallak, a 32-year-old special needs student from Wadi al-Joz in east Jerusalem was shot by Border Police in May while he was on his way to school. He was unarmed.