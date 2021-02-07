The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Zarif: Compensation not pre-condition for reviving nuclear deal

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 17:31
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that Iran receiving compensation from the United States for the US withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal was not a "pre-condition" for reviving the agreement.

Iran calls on UN to respond to alleged Israeli threats - report
Anti-Netanyahu protest to take place outside court during PM's trial
Hermon site to reopen for visitors tomorrow
Gov't approves appointment of Hashem Hussein as chair of Exemptions Cmte.
IDF fires warning shots after suspects cross Lebanese border into Israel
Synagogue in Modi'in Illit broken into, Torah scrolls stolen
Three arrested on suspicion of raping 10-year-old girl - report
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,624 infected, with positive rate of 9.4%
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/07/2021 08:16 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Mindanao, Philippines
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2021 06:48 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2021 06:17 AM
Biden administration suspends Trump Central American asylum deals
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2021 05:22 AM
Republican congresswoman censured for voting to impeach Trump
Coronavirus: Brazil reports 50,630 new cases, 978 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 11:36 PM
UAE says it's committed to working with US to reduce regional tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 09:34 PM
Stun grenade thrown toward residence of Nahariya municipality employee
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by