Zarif slams UK 'hypocrisy' over nuclear warheads plan

Iran's foreign minister on Tuesday derided British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a plan to increase his country's nuclear warhead stockpile while expressing concern over Tehran's alleged attempt to seek atomic weapons."In utter hypocrisy, @BorisJohnson is 'concerned about Iran developing a viable nuclear weapon'. On the very same day he announces his country will increase its stockpile of nukes," Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter."Unlike the UK ..., Iran believes nukes and all WMDs (weapons of mass destruction) are barbaric & must be eradicated," Zarif said.