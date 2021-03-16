The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Zarif slams UK 'hypocrisy' over nuclear warheads plan

By REUTERS  
MARCH 16, 2021 19:44
Iran's foreign minister on Tuesday derided British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a plan to increase his country's nuclear warhead stockpile while expressing concern over Tehran's alleged attempt to seek atomic weapons.
"In utter hypocrisy, @BorisJohnson is 'concerned about Iran developing a viable nuclear weapon'. On the very same day he announces his country will increase its stockpile of nukes," Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.
"Unlike the UK ..., Iran believes nukes and all WMDs (weapons of mass destruction) are barbaric & must be eradicated," Zarif said.
US to focus on diplomacy, denuclearization with N.Korea - White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 08:50 PM
Lithuania suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 08:31 PM
Meshi-Zahav to claim contact with accusers consensual, for money - report
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden boat off Yemeni port
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 07:27 PM
Moderate Arab party quits election
Kosovo war cimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 06:16 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi Arabia wants to buy armed UAVs
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 06:03 PM
Jewish actor Yaphet Kotto dies at 81
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 05:49 PM
European Medicines Agency: Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh risks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 03:48 PM
Yemeni protesters storm Aden's palace where cabinet members remain
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 12:38 PM
Coronavirus: Israel has spent over NIS 2 billion on vaccines
Haifa beaches closed due to traces of bacteria
Pregnant woman dies due to COVID, baby delivered healthy
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,003 new cases, 2.4% of tests return positive
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, 42 cm to full lake
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by