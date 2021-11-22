The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ze'evi Katzenelbogen, injured in Old City terror attack, released from hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 12:46
Ze'evi Katzenelbogen, who was injured in a terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, was released from Hadassah Medical Center on Monday.
Bahrain says it foiled planned attack, confiscated Iranian weapons
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 02:08 PM
Pfizer's vaccine shows long-term efficacy in trial in adolescents
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 02:00 PM
First COVID vaccine doses donated by EU begin arriving in Africa
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 01:30 PM
Oman, Qatar sign 6 cooperation agreements
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 12:34 PM
Gov't seeking information to establish a vaccine factory in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 12:25 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 452 new cases, 131 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 10:11 AM
Meron commission to issue recommendation for next Lag Ba'Omer today
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 09:59 AM
Russia starts patrols close to US-controlled zone in Syria's east
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 09:43 AM
Saudi coalition says 'imminent threat' to maritime traffic in Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 08:29 AM
US State Department condemns Jerusalem terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 05:53 AM
Israeli poet Yotam Reuveni dies at 71 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2021 11:38 PM
Two hostages have been released in Haiti, group says
By REUTERS
11/21/2021 10:46 PM
Molotov cocktails injure two in Jerusalem - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2021 10:26 PM
Two injured as crowd tries to enter Galilee Medical Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2021 10:14 PM
Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed drone - state media
By REUTERS
11/21/2021 08:33 PM
