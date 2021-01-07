Zilberstein, convicted in corruption case, working on Sa'ar's campaign

Tal Zilberstein, an Israeli political consultant to the Austrian government who was convicted and sentenced to prison time in Romania following involvement in a corruption case last month, is involved in the political campaign of Sa'ar's New Hope party, Kan news reported Thursday.New Hope's campaign responded saying that Zilberstein is not working on the campaign and has been seen with Sa'ar because of the personal relationship between the two. "Tal Zilberstein is a close friend of Gideon Sa'ar, was and will continue to be."