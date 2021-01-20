Zimbabwe foreign minister dies from COVID-19 - spokesman
By REUTERS
JANUARY 20, 2021 11:13
HARARE - Zimbabwe's foreign minister, Sibusiso Moyo, has died after contracting COVID-19, presidential spokesman George Charamba said on Wednesday.
Moyo, a former army general who rose to national fame when he announced the military coup that led to the removal of the late long-serving leader Robert Mugabe in November 2017, died at a local hospital early on Wednesday, Charamba said.
