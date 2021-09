Israeli Zionist activist Ida Nudel has passed away this week at the age of 90, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday.

Moving to Israel in 1987, Nudel worked in children's education. She was an economist and a leader of the refusenik movement who campaigned for the release of “Prisoners of Zion,” and was one of the most prominent figures for Jews who had struggled to immigrate to Israel.

Her funeral will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.