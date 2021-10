IDF Brig.-Gen. (res.) Zvika Fireizen was chosen on Thursday as the new head of Yad Vashem, the Holocaust museum and research center.

Fireizen retired from the IDF in 2020 and in his last post served as the head of the IDF's Education Corps. He began his military career as an IAF navigator and eventually headed a number of IAF intelligence branches and units. He eventually became head of the Special Weapons department in the IDF's Operation's Branch.