Coca-Cola, Molson Coors to launch alcoholic drinks in US

Coca-Cola Co will launch Simply-branded alcoholic drinks in the United States this summer in partnership with beer giant Molson Coors Beverage Co., as the soda maker doubles down on its adult drinks portfolio.

Soft-drink makers, including Monster Beverage Corp and PepsiCo Inc, have been branching out to the alcohol space as traditional boundaries between the categories rapidly blur.

Coca-Cola launched an alcoholic version of its Topo Chico sparkling water along with Molson Coors about a year ago before tying up with Constellation Brands Inc to introduce Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails.

Coca Cola (credit: REUTERS)

Molson Coors will launch the Simply Spiked Lemonade in multiple flavors this summer, the Coors Light beer maker said on Tuesday.

Simply, known for its juices, is Coca-Cola's second-largest US brand in terms of revenue after its eponymous line.