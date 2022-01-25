The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coca-Cola, Molson Coors to launch alcoholic drinks in US

Soft-drink makers, including Monster Beverage Corp and PepsiCo Inc, have been branching out to the alcohol space.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 16:33
Boxes of Coca-Cola are seen at a grocery store in Los Angeles, California US November 21, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)
Boxes of Coca-Cola are seen at a grocery store in Los Angeles, California US November 21, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)

Coca-Cola Co will launch Simply-branded alcoholic drinks in the United States this summer in partnership with beer giant Molson Coors Beverage Co., as the soda maker doubles down on its adult drinks portfolio.

Soft-drink makers, including Monster Beverage Corp and PepsiCo Inc, have been branching out to the alcohol space as traditional boundaries between the categories rapidly blur.

Coca-Cola launched an alcoholic version of its Topo Chico sparkling water along with Molson Coors about a year ago before tying up with Constellation Brands Inc to introduce Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails.

Coca Cola (credit: REUTERS)Coca Cola (credit: REUTERS)

Molson Coors will launch the Simply Spiked Lemonade in multiple flavors this summer, the Coors Light beer maker said on Tuesday.

Simply, known for its juices, is Coca-Cola's second-largest US brand in terms of revenue after its eponymous line.



Tags United States business beer alcohol coca-cola
