Ituran passes medical forum’s quality test

Car safety firm Ituran has successfully completed the comprehensive quality management program of the Israel Pharma & Medical Logistics Forum and the concluding assessment.

The program is part of the process of accrediting suppliers to the healthcare industry, intended for logistics companies and service providers.

Ituran specializes in providing services and systems to help manage company vehicle fleets.

The program lasted several months and included a comprehensive examination of the quality management aspects of the organization, including the field of temperature control in accordance with the Health Ministry’s standards. The anomaly detection warning systems, calibration of the facial expression recognition and real-time connection to the company’s computerized vehicle fleet management system were also tested, in accordance with the requirements of pharmaceutical companies and drug stores.

“The company strives for continuous improvement through mutual, transparent and open dialogue in order to centralize customer needs and integrate them as part of the quality management system. Ituran is pleased to be cooperating with the IPML Forum and the opportunity to learn and improve,” the company said.