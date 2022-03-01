The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Ukraine crisis: NHL suspends business dealings with Russia

The NHL also announced it would no longer seek to hold "any future competitions" in Russia.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 00:18

Updated: MARCH 1, 2022 00:51
NHL logo (illustrative). (photo credit: Jerry Meaden/Flickr)
NHL logo (illustrative).
(photo credit: Jerry Meaden/Flickr)

The NHL said Monday it was suspending its business partnerships in Russia and pausing its Russian language social and digital media in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin, began an invasion of Ukraine last week. It has drawn the nation global condemnation and sanctions, including in the world of sports.

The NHL also announced it would no longer seek to hold "any future competitions" in Russia. The league sometimes holds regular-season or exhibition games in Europe, last holding an exhibition in Russia in 2010.

"The National Hockey League condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible," the league's statement said. "Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL.

"We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko observe training launches of ballistic missiles as part of the exercise of the strategic deterrence force, in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko observe training launches of ballistic missiles as part of the exercise of the strategic deterrence force, in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

The league acted after the International Ice Hockey Federation sanctioned Russia and Belarus, which is supportive of the invasion, banning both nations from upcoming world championship tournaments.

Russian NHL players themselves have come under fire amid the invasion, with goaltending great Dominik Hasek of the Czech Republic recently arguing that the NHL should suspend the contracts of all Russian players.

Some Russian NHL players have been critical of Putin, such as New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin. Others are avid Putin supporters, including Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. On Friday, Ovechkin, whose family still lives in Russia, said he was against the war.

According to QuantHockey, there are 55 Russian players who have appeared an NHL game this season.



Tags Russia sports ukraine National Hockey League hockey Ukraine crisis
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by