The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Pokémon Go to be pulled from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

"Niantic's games are no longer available for download in Russia and Belarus, and gameplay will also be suspended there shortly," the company said.

By AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 11, 2022 10:40
The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo (photo credit: REUTERS)
The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Gotta catch 'em all – unless you're in Russia or Belarus.

The popular alternate reality (AR) mobile game Pokemon Go is being pulled out of Russia and Belarus, its developer Niantic Labs announced on Twitter Friday due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"Niantic's games are no longer available for download in Russia and Belarus, and gameplay will also be suspended there shortly," the company tweeted.

The company is the creator behind the AR mobile games Ingress and Pikmin Bloom.

This suspension of services is very much in line with the policy of Nintendo, the Japanese gaming giant and publisher of the Pokemon franchise, which also recently announced it was suspending operations in Russia.

Pokemon is the second-most successful gaming franchise in history and is popular worldwide. 



Tags Russia ukraine video games belarus mobile gaming Nintendo
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by