Pokémon Go to be pulled from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

Gotta catch 'em all – unless you're in Russia or Belarus.

The popular alternate reality (AR) mobile game Pokemon Go is being pulled out of Russia and Belarus, its developer Niantic Labs announced on Twitter Friday due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"Niantic's games are no longer available for download in Russia and Belarus, and gameplay will also be suspended there shortly," the company tweeted.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }



We stand with the global community in hoping for peace and a rapid resolution to the violence and suffering in Ukraine. Niantic’s games are no longer available for download in Russia and Belarus, and gameplay will also be suspended there shortly. — Niantic (@NianticLabs) March 11, 2022

The company is the creator behind the AR mobile games Ingress and Pikmin Bloom.

This suspension of services is very much in line with the policy of Nintendo, the Japanese gaming giant and publisher of the Pokemon franchise, which also recently announced it was suspending operations in Russia.

Pokemon is the second-most successful gaming franchise in history and is popular worldwide.