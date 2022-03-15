Elbit Systems to provide Canadian Military with TORCH-X system

Israel’s Elbit Systems UK will provide the Canadian Department of National Defense with the TORCH-X-based battle management system in a deal worth millions of dollars as Ottawa continues to modernize and upgrade its Airspace Coordination Centers.

As part of the project, Elbit Systems will supply a joint-air version of its TORCH X application to Canada’s Military Headquarters for both land and joint command in order to support air missions and joint task force operations.

It will be operated using Elbit’s E-CIX open architecture framework that will allow it to connect to the Canadian Armed Forces’ legacy applications and tactical datalinks while also allowing the future integration of new applications as the Canadian military continues to modernize and carry out its digital transformation plan.

The deal, worth some $8.6 million, is part of Canada’s Airspace Coordination Center Modernisation (ASCCM) Project which aims to modernize the military’s joint network interoperabilities by upgrading the existing sensor fusion computer suite and data link radios.

“This improved network communication will increase voice and data capabilities linked into a broader range of Canadian Armed Force and allied platforms for both domestic and international operations,” the Canadian government said on its website.

The ASCCs are mainly used on international deployments and are usually operated out of converted light armored vehicles or mobile container-based workshops staffed by troops of Canada’s 4th Artillery Regiment (General Support), Royal Canadian Artillery at CFB Gagetown.

Once the ASCCs are fully modernized with the new system, will be interoperable with allies and integrated with military and civilian airspace control systems. The digitally-based, information sharing system can be integrated into land vehicles or be set up in various infrastructures.

According to a statement released by Canada’s Department of National Defense, the acquisition and in-service support contract with Elbit Systems UK-a a subsidiary of Elbit Systems- will see the defense giant deliver the software by June 2022.

“Situational awareness across air, land, and sea, is key to successful military operations and supporting the safety and security of our land forces while on operations. It helps alert troops to any incoming direct or indirect fire, monitor unmanned aerial systems, and other enemy aircraft, and prevent friendly fire incidents,” the statement read.

The system will provide situational awareness by constantly displaying a local or recognized air picture, thus enabling effective coordination of air assets into complex land and joint battlespace.

In a statement released by the company, the projects will see the delivery of a digitalized information-based system for aerial situational awareness as well as enhanced airspace coordination and management.

Based on the full integration of command and control systems as well as the integration of aircraft and vehicles as well as other external command and control systems, the system is an end-to-end 24/7 integrated solution that provides situational awareness, mission planning, execution and monitoring for tactical air controllers.

“It enables commanders to plan, evaluate and conduct strategic and operational plan and missions,” the company says about the system on its website, adding that the aerial common operational picture (ACOP) is based on different sensors integrated into the system including EO/IR imagery sources, radar, SIGINT, COMINT and more.

The system is already in use by various NATO countries and was used to support the UK Higher Headquarters during NATO’s Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise 2021.