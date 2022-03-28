The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Sodastream opens youth center in Warsaw for Ukrainian refugees

The project is a collaboration with Nienudno Poland, an organization that provides education to displaced people.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2022 06:28
Israeli carbonated beverage machine company Sodastream set up a center called the Island of Peace in Poland to help Ukrainian youth who are refugees from the war.

The center includes play and rest areas with gaming consoles, computers and cellphone charging stations., as well as exercise equipment, and is staffed by rotating delegations of Sodastream employees from around the world.

Sodastream's youth center Island of Peace - Warsaw (credit: SODASTREAM)Sodastream's youth center Island of Peace - Warsaw (credit: SODASTREAM)

The group told Sodastream about a lack of educational structure for displaced youth, so the company established the center in a refugee center in Warsaw, where about 10,000 people visit per day.

"Together with the whole world, we were horrified by the difficult scenes that came from the war and we felt we had to do something," Sodastream CEO Eyal Shochat said.

"We thought about how we could help even a little bit and decided to set up a center for the young people under the name 'Island of Peace - Warsaw,' which corresponds with the nickname 'Island of Peace' affiliated with our own manufacturing plant in Lehavim, which is a symbol of coexistence and joint work between Arabs and Jews," he added.

"I'm excited about our activities for young people and thanks to workers from all over the world who volunteered to travel to Poland and help operate this center."



