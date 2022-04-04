Slovakia promotes tourism for Trnava Region at IMTM in Tel Aviv

Representatives from Slovakia's Trnava Region, as well as people from 56 other countries attended the IMTM 2022 Tourism Fair at the Tel Aviv Expo from March 29 to March 30.

The Slovak delegation included representatives of Piešťany Airport and the Slovak Spa Piešťany. They had their own stand at the expo promoting tourism in the Trnava Region.

The Slovak Embassy to Israel and the self-governing Trnava Region helped organize the region's tourism stand at the expo.

The Slovak delegation at the IMTM 2022 Tourism Fair (credit: TRNAVA REGIONAL TOURISM BOARD AND HAGIT SHALEV)

Additionally, the Trnava Regional Tourism Board set up a presentation at the Slovak Institute in Jerusalem.

Notably, the Trnava Region was the only Slovak destination present at the tourism fair.