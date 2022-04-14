Flights from Israel to Mauritius planned for Passover

For the first time, Air Seychelles will operate direct flights from Israel to Mauritius during Passover, N12 reported on Monday.

Originally planned to begin during Hanukkah, the flights were delayed due to the COVID-19 Omicron wave which swept Israel during that time.

The nine-hour Air Seychelles flights will include a refueling stop in Seychelles before reaching the east African island nation.

Current available flights to Mauritius, which include connections, take around 14 hours.

The flights will operate from April 12-25.

The aim, according to N12, is to operate several flights during Israeli holiday periods, with the next set of flights scheduled for the High Holy Days.