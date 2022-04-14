The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Flights from Israel to Mauritius planned for Passover

Originally planned to begin during Hanukkah, the flights were delayed due to the COVID-19 Omicron wave which swept Israel during that time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 05:20
BEACHCOMBER’S TROU aux Biches, Mauritius. (photo credit: AMIR LESHEM)
BEACHCOMBER’S TROU aux Biches, Mauritius.
(photo credit: AMIR LESHEM)

For the first time, Air Seychelles will operate direct flights from Israel to Mauritius during Passover, N12 reported on Monday.

The nine-hour Air Seychelles flights will include a refueling stop in Seychelles before reaching the east African island nation.

Current available flights to Mauritius, which include connections, take around 14 hours.

The flights will operate from April 12-25. 

Travellers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (credit: FLASH90) Travellers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

The aim, according to N12, is to operate several flights during Israeli holiday periods, with the next set of flights scheduled for the High Holy Days.



