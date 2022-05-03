The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Texas-Israel Alliance visits Israel to build innovation partnerships

The focus of the group was on creating innovative partnerships and connections in the life science and healthcare space. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 3, 2022 21:16

Updated: MAY 3, 2022 21:18
Texas-Israel Alliance delegation to Israel in May. (photo credit: Courtesy of Texas-Israel Alliance )
Texas-Israel Alliance delegation to Israel in May.
(photo credit: Courtesy of Texas-Israel Alliance )

A delegation of the Texas-Israel Alliance – led by Chairman George Seay – visited Israel this week.

The focus of the group was in creating innovation partnerships and connections in the life science and healthcare space. 

The alliance was founded by Israeli businessman Dudi Weissman. 

The group visited Rabin Medical Center and the Weizmann Institute as well as VC firms and start-ups. 

The delegation included Wayne Roberts and Tracey Davies of the Texas Cancer Prevention Research Institute, a state agency with a $6 billion budget. Amy Abernethy, formerly the deputy commissioner of the FDA, also joined the delegation. 

The Rabin Medical Center - Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva (credit: Wikimedia Commons)The Rabin Medical Center - Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva (credit: Wikimedia Commons)


