Texas-Israel Alliance visits Israel to build innovation partnerships

A delegation of the Texas-Israel Alliance – led by Chairman George Seay – visited Israel this week.

The focus of the group was in creating innovation partnerships and connections in the life science and healthcare space.

The alliance was founded by Israeli businessman Dudi Weissman.

The group visited Rabin Medical Center and the Weizmann Institute as well as VC firms and start-ups.

The delegation included Wayne Roberts and Tracey Davies of the Texas Cancer Prevention Research Institute, a state agency with a $6 billion budget. Amy Abernethy, formerly the deputy commissioner of the FDA, also joined the delegation.

The Rabin Medical Center - Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva (credit: Wikimedia Commons)