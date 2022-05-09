The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Auto Equipment launches complex in Rishon Lezion

The facility was established as a smart building, according to a green standard designed by Moore Yaski Sivan Architects and Michi Setter Architects.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 9, 2022 21:18
Automotive Equipment & Vehicles’ 10-acre complex in Rishon Lezion. (photo credit: MORAG BITAN)
Automotive Equipment & Vehicles’ 10-acre complex in Rishon Lezion.
(photo credit: MORAG BITAN)

Automotive Equipment & Vehicles has opened a 10-acre complex in the Sorek area of Rishon Lezion.

There are some 30,000 sq.m. on eight floors along with a parking area for approximately 600 vehicles.

Appraiser estimates place the value of the complex at around NIS 480 million.



The complex includes a large logistics center for spare parts and tires, a service center, a Bridgestone tire shop, a 3,000 sq.m. central Suzuki garage, Suzuki showrooms, a forklift showroom, management offices, an information systems division, a sales and marketing division and an accounting division. It also includes the offices of the Caspa Leasing Company, the Chil Company, the Mativ Insurance Agency, the Trade-In Division and others.

AEV chairman and CEO Zvi Neta said, “The new complex reflects the increase in the group’s activity in recent years and the group’s organization to enter into additional business activities in the future.”



