EA Sports, FIFA to host Israeli gaming competition

EA Sport's FIFA video game is one of the most popular games in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 26, 2022 17:00
Israel's Gaming Channel and will include exclusive live broadcasts in Hebrew.
Israel's Gaming Channel and will include exclusive live broadcasts in Hebrew.
(photo credit: Damian Gutman)

For the first time ever, the FIFA 22 Global Series gaming competition will be held for Israeli gamers.

The competition, the official competitive league of gaming company EA Sports, will be broadcast on Israel's Gaming Channel and will include exclusive live broadcasts in Hebrew.

One of the most popular games in Israel

"FIFA is the most popular game in Israel, with over a million active players, teams and professional blue and white players playing at the highest level," explained Gaming Channel director Yoav Sohen. "There is a lot of potential in Israel and I expect to see many new stars breakthrough and be revealed in the Israeli league."

"We all look forward to seeing who will be the champions in the league who will qualify through it and represent us in the official international league."

chairman of the Competitive Gaming Association Ido Brosh

EA was the official developer of the famed soccer FIFA video game, in which the best players and teams from around the world will be competing in playing for a prize worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Israel's Gaming Channel and will include exclusive live broadcasts in Hebrew. (credit: Damian Gutman)

Israeli FIFA league

The Israeli FIFA league will work alongside the Global Series to hold the local competition, the winners of which will be sent off to the international competition.

For the first time in the industry's history, a professional league in FIFA will operate in Israel, recognized by the game's distributor.

The first season will air on May 27 and 28 on the gaming channel (66 on HOT, soon also on Partner and Cellcom TV).



