Israeli global cybersecurity summit kicks off with int'l leaders

Israel's premier global cybersecurity summit, the global CISO Summit led by Team8, kicked off on Wednesday, with more than 100 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from some of the world's leading companies present.

From Unilever to Walmart, some of the biggest brands in the world had representation in attendance to meet with Israeli cybersecurity professionals and start-ups, where they discuss the future of cybersecurity, as well as the shifting approaches to keep attackers at bay.

The five-day conference will also focus on the economic and geopolitical impact on cybersecurity across various domains, with an emphasis on the increasing importance of the CISO role and its influence on organizations’ business strategies.

"In recent weeks we have witnessed significant changes, characterized by de-globalization and economic slowdown, which are dramatically affecting the world, and may also directly impact the frequency of cyberattacks, making the cyber arena more significant than ever," said Team8 Managing Partner Nadav Zafrir.

"At Team8 we have identified a real need to bring together the best cyber experts in the world, including 100 CISOs from well-known companies, and thought leaders from the Israeli cyber industry for five full days of in-depth discussions. Together, we will be better equipped to understand the challenges and opportunities we face, and better positioned to plan accordingly."

ARMIS: BRINGING hackers out of the shadows. (credit: PXFUEL)

The summit

The closing event of the CISO summit, sponsored by Deloitte, Leumi-Tech, Meitar Law Office, Valley Bank, Palo Alto, FinSec - Mastercard, and Enel’s Innovation Lab, will coincide with the official opening event of Tel Aviv University's Israeli Cyber Week which takes place from June 27-30. This event will be co-hosted by Team8 alongside these sponsors.

Featured speakers at the event include Renee Wynn, Former NASA Chief Information Officer, Admiral Mike Rogers, former director of the NSA and Operating Partner at Team8, Nadav Zafrir, former 8200 unit commander and Managing Partner at Team8.

The Team8 CISO Village is comprised of hundreds of C-level executives from the world’s leading enterprises. Its primary focus is to facilitate collaboration among the world’s leading companies with the goal of generating business opportunities for all parties.

By helping Team8 to identify real pain points and understand the requirements of large organizations, members of the Village are first in line to leverage solutions that are purpose-built by Team8 portfolio companies to accommodate their needs.

Some Israeli start-ups in attendance include: Claroty, Sygnia, Talon, Akeyless, Illusive, Cyberpion, Silverfort, Authomize, Cardinal, Orca Security, Ermetic, Safebreach, and Resilion.