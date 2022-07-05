The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Elbit Systems signs $548 mil. contract with Asia-Pacific country

As part of the contract, Elbit will supply the country with a variety of networked warfare solutions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 5, 2022 00:12
Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

Elbit Systems won a $548 million contract to supply multi-domain combat networked warfare capabilities to the military of a country in Asia-Pacific, the company announced on Monday.

The contract will be fulfilled by Elbit over the course of four years.

As part of the contract, Elbit will supply the country with a variety of networked warfare solutions including its Elbit Tiger X; command and control applications for the air force, ground force and navy; and radio systems for military aircrafts, vehicles, soldiers and ships.

The aim of the systems supplied it to improve operational effectiveness, decision-making processes and the ability to carry out operation across different forces, platforms and systems.

Among Elbit's other client-nations are Switzerland, Britain, Sweden and Canada.

IDF Home Front Command training on new Elbit Systems program (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)IDF Home Front Command training on new Elbit Systems program (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

Elbit's president and CEO 

“We witness a growing recognition by Armed Forces of the essentiality of digitization and the capability to conduct interoperable multi-domain operations, especially in light of the lessons learned from recent conflicts," said President and CEO of Elbit Systems Bezhalel Machlis.

"This significant contract award to execute a military-wide networked warfare program further validates the leading position we hold in the growing areas of C4ISR and multi-domain networked warfare.”

"This significant contract award to execute a military-wide networked warfare program further validates the leading position we hold in the growing areas of C4ISR and multi-domain networked warfare.”

Elbit President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis


Tags business elbit systems Military
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by