Elbit Systems signs $548 mil. contract with Asia-Pacific country

Elbit Systems won a $548 million contract to supply multi-domain combat networked warfare capabilities to the military of a country in Asia-Pacific, the company announced on Monday.

The contract will be fulfilled by Elbit over the course of four years.

As part of the contract, Elbit will supply the country with a variety of networked warfare solutions including its Elbit Tiger X; command and control applications for the air force, ground force and navy; and radio systems for military aircrafts, vehicles, soldiers and ships.

The aim of the systems supplied it to improve operational effectiveness, decision-making processes and the ability to carry out operation across different forces, platforms and systems.

Among Elbit's other client-nations are Switzerland, Britain, Sweden and Canada.

IDF Home Front Command training on new Elbit Systems program (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

Elbit's president and CEO

“We witness a growing recognition by Armed Forces of the essentiality of digitization and the capability to conduct interoperable multi-domain operations, especially in light of the lessons learned from recent conflicts," said President and CEO of Elbit Systems Bezhalel Machlis.

"This significant contract award to execute a military-wide networked warfare program further validates the leading position we hold in the growing areas of C4ISR and multi-domain networked warfare.”