The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Top Arab VC entrepreneur visits Klil’s butterfly park

The park is an open compound, and not a closed greenhouse, to allow butterflies in the area to stay and reproduce in the park.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 18, 2022 12:46
From L to R: Tzuri Daboosh, Imad Telhami, Rim Telhami. (photo credit: Klil)
From L to R: Tzuri Daboosh, Imad Telhami, Rim Telhami.
(photo credit: Klil)

Imad Telhami, business and social entrepreneur and chairman and founder of Babcom Centers, visited the Butterfly Lake Park at the Klil factory in Carmiel.

Imad is a partner with Hemi Peres and Erel Margalit in the investment fund and incubator Takwin (“Genesis” in Arabic), which is intended to encourage entrepreneurs from the Arab sector.

The park is an open compound, and not a closed greenhouse, to allow butterflies in the area to stay and reproduce in the park. The park includes natural biotopes including open woodland, shrubs and perennials and annuals, expanses of wildflowers and herbs, tailored to the needs of the butterflies in the area.

There are about 42 species of butterflies in the park area (Carmiel Valley).

Tzuri Daboosh, chairman of Klil: "Klil recently launched the Butterfly Park complex, which covers an area of ​​15 dunams with an investment of about NIS 3 million. The establishment of the park is the fulfillment of the company's vision with a commitment not only to preserve nature but also to give back to nature."

"The butterfly symbolizes the values ​​of Klil... beauty, lightness, positivity, which is reminiscent of the spirit of the company in Klil products."

Fredy Aboukrat

Fredy Aboukrat, CEO of Klil: "The butterfly symbolizes the values ​​of Klil... beauty, lightness, positivity, which is reminiscent of the spirit of the company in Klil products."

Telhami: "Klil and the Butterfly Lake Park are a connection between the head and the heart – the head is Klil and the heart is the butterfly park and this is the secret of success, knowing how to balance the two worlds to create wholeness.”



Tags nature business Erel Margalit park arabs
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by