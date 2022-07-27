Reserved fashion brand lands in Israeli TLV Mall

The international fashion brand Reserved, imported to Israel by the H&O Group, is expanding and coming to Tel Aviv for the first time, opening a flagship branch in the TLV Mall with an investment of NIS 4 million.

This is the chain's fourth branch in Israel and it will join the existing branches in the Ayalon Mall in Ramat Gan, the Givatayim Mall and the My Baby Complex in Yarka, along with its website: reserved-il.com

The new branch will cover an area of ​​approximately 500 sq.m. and will be located on the entrance floor. This is the third branch that will be opened with women's fashion only (the Givatayim branch also includes children's fashion). The H&O group plans to open approximately 20 stores of the brand in Israel, and the area of ​​each store will be 700 sq.m.

What's in store for customers?

The new store is designed with a unique concept that matches the stores in the fashion capitals of Europe, developed by an international team of architects, and includes a wide store designed according to the collections that incorporates up-to-date, bright and unique furniture.

Reserved's new campaign ahead of its upcoming launch in Tel Aviv. (credit: RESERVED)

The new store is aimed at a wide range of audiences and offers its customers, beyond the attractive prices, a variety of styles suitable for any time: casual, events, work, leisure, etc. and in a wide range of sizes (36 - 46).

They will keep on coming

The Reserved brand brings new items to Israel every week and the store will be replenished with goods on a weekly basis, and will offer about 14 full collections a year, which will reflect the brand's values, among them: sustainability, creativity and variety.

According to Yossi Malka, CEO of H&O Group, "In Israel, there is a thirst for a desirable international brand that is renewed frequently, corresponds with international trends and is marketed at particularly attractive prices. Reserved meets this need, it is a fashion brand that is considered to have very high growth in Europe as well as in Israel. Its entry into the city of Tel Aviv marks this trend of growth and development."

On the occasion of the opening of the new branch, the High Summer capsule collection, marketed only in 4 countries in the world, will arrive in Israel: London, Munich, Dubai and now in Israel — at the new flagship branch in Tel Aviv. The iridescent collection includes dresses, skirts, bodysuits, tops, sports sets and more, in joyful colors and in up-to-date and surprising cuts.

On the occasion of the opening, the brand in Israel will conduct a campaign with an investment of NIS 1 million. The campaign includes billboards in the Tel Aviv, extensive digital activity, activities of influencers and opinion leaders, as well as a sales campaign during the opening week that includes branded cloth bags with every purchase and styling services for customers on the opening day.

Reserved is considered a leading brand with extremely high growth and with approximately 500 stores worldwide.

It is considered a leading fashion brand due to its high-level and trendy design, yet it offers products at very attractive prices compared to other brands marketed in Israel.

The brand is owned by its LPP group, which has 5 different retail chains and over 1700 stores in the world in top cities in 40 countries, such as London, Berlin, Warsaw, Bucharest, Prague, Budapest, Milan and Tel Aviv.