The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Reserved fashion brand lands in Israeli TLV Mall

Reserved is considered a leading brand with extremely high growth and with approximately 500 stores worldwide that has high-level and trendy designs at affordable prices.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 27, 2022 16:46
Reserved's new campaign ahead of its upcoming launch in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: RESERVED)
Reserved's new campaign ahead of its upcoming launch in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: RESERVED)

The international fashion brand Reserved, imported to Israel by the H&O Group, is expanding and coming to Tel Aviv for the first time, opening a flagship branch in the TLV Mall with an investment of NIS 4 million.

This is the chain's fourth branch in Israel and it will join the existing branches in the Ayalon Mall in Ramat Gan, the Givatayim Mall and the My Baby Complex in Yarka, along with its website: reserved-il.com

The new branch will cover an area of ​​approximately 500 sq.m. and will be located on the entrance floor. This is the third branch that will be opened with women's fashion only (the Givatayim branch also includes children's fashion). The H&O group plans to open approximately 20 stores of the brand in Israel, and the area of ​​each store will be 700 sq.m.

What's in store for customers?

The new store is designed with a unique concept that matches the stores in the fashion capitals of Europe, developed by an international team of architects, and includes a wide store designed according to the collections that incorporates up-to-date, bright and unique furniture.

Reserved's new campaign ahead of its upcoming launch in Tel Aviv. (credit: RESERVED) Reserved's new campaign ahead of its upcoming launch in Tel Aviv. (credit: RESERVED)

The new store is aimed at a wide range of audiences and offers its customers, beyond the attractive prices, a variety of styles suitable for any time: casual, events, work, leisure, etc. and in a wide range of sizes (36 - 46).

They will keep on coming

The Reserved brand brings new items to Israel every week and the store will be replenished with goods on a weekly basis, and will offer about 14 full collections a year, which will reflect the brand's values, among them: sustainability, creativity and variety.

According to Yossi Malka, CEO of H&O Group, "In Israel, there is a thirst for a desirable international brand that is renewed frequently, corresponds with international trends and is marketed at particularly attractive prices. Reserved meets this need, it is a fashion brand that is considered to have very high growth in Europe as well as in Israel. Its entry into the city of Tel Aviv marks this trend of growth and development."

Reserved "is a fashion brand that is considered to have very high growth in Europe as well as in Israel. Its entry into the city of Tel Aviv marks this trend of growth and development."

Yossi Malka, CEO of H&O Group

On the occasion of the opening of the new branch, the High Summer capsule collection, marketed only in 4 countries in the world, will arrive in Israel: London, Munich, Dubai and now in Israel — at the new flagship branch in Tel Aviv. The iridescent collection includes dresses, skirts, bodysuits, tops, sports sets and more, in joyful colors and in up-to-date and surprising cuts.

On the occasion of the opening, the brand in Israel will conduct a campaign with an investment of NIS 1 million. The campaign includes billboards in the Tel Aviv, extensive digital activity, activities of influencers and opinion leaders, as well as a sales campaign during the opening week that includes branded cloth bags with every purchase and styling services for customers on the opening day.

Reserved is considered a leading brand with extremely high growth and with approximately 500 stores worldwide.

It is considered a leading fashion brand due to its high-level and trendy design, yet it offers products at very attractive prices compared to other brands marketed in Israel.

The brand is owned by its LPP group, which has 5 different retail chains and over 1700 stores in the world in top cities in 40 countries, such as London, Berlin, Warsaw, Bucharest, Prague, Budapest, Milan and Tel Aviv.



Tags Tel Aviv fashion shopping shopping mall
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by