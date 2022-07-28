Michelle Taite’s steps for success: Passion, fearlessness, curiosity

To build your career you have to be continuously learning, passionate and fearless, according to Michelle Taite, Chief Marketing Officer for Intuit Mailchimp.

Taite, who spoke on Tuesday at the Jerusalem Post/WE Women’s Entrepreneurship Summit, shared her advice for young entrepreneurs, which included these three tips and more.

“Passion has been crucial for me to show up and do my best.” Michelle Taite

Learning from people around you

Taite shared that she recognizes the value of continual learning. She noted that she learns from the people around her and often listens to audiobooks and reads the Harvard Business Review.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“I learn from my colleagues and friends. You have to be self-motivated and committed to learning even when it is hard because that is when you learn about new possibilities,” she said.

Taite did not start out her career as a marketer but transitioned between roles that included designing footwear at New Balance before landing her role at Mailchimp, recently acquired by Intuit.

Michelle Taite (credit: Courtesy of Intuit Mailchimp)

In her words, “passion has been crucial for me to show up and do my best.”

“You need to recognize what you are passionate about at different points in your life and career, and be honest with yourself about what really drives you,” Taite offered.

In Annie Duke’s book “Thinking in Bets,” the author encourages readers to look at decisions as a series of small bets – some you win and some you lose. And when you lose, you are offered the opportunity to learn from the experience, get up and try again.

Decisions are small bets

"Looking at all of our decisions as a collection of small bets, makes it a little easier to be fearless," Taite said.

She also spoke about the value of self-care and noted that to be a good manager, one has to be “fully charged” themselves.

At Intuit Mailchimp, Taite explained, employees come first and are highly valued, and that mentality has enabled her teams to achieve excellent work. One of her key insights shared during her talk is for leaders to care for staff holistically, as people and professionals.

“We, at Intuit Mailchimp Marketing, have a slogan - #BeatOurBest. This means we aim to build on our successes and work together to unlock gains through shared experiences. We know winning as a team is better than winning alone,” she said.

Humility and curiosity

Michelle added that humility and curiosity are added ingredients for success.

“Humility is recognizing we have limits,” Taite shared. “Curiosity is the understanding that we don’t know everything and there’s more to learn.”

Finally, she noted the importance of connection: “People live to connect and work is no different... Invest in your connections.”