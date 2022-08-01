The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Delta Airlines to launch direct Tel Aviv-Atlanta flight

Delta's new Tel Aviv-Atlanta flight joins its direct flights from Tel Aviv to New York and Boston.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 12:06
Delta plane (300) (photo credit: Courtesy Delta)
Delta plane (300)
(photo credit: Courtesy Delta)

Delta Airlines is launching a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Atlanta, Georgia, the company announced on Sunday.

The new route will be launched on May 8, 2023 and will join Delta's direct flights between Tel Aviv and Boston and New York.

The 13-and-a-half-hour flights to Atlanta will take off from Tel Aviv at 11:30 local time and land in Atlanta at 17:55 local time three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

"Delta is excited to extend its flights network from Tel Aviv with the launching of the direct flight to Atlanta," said Delta's Commercial Manager in Israel Esti Hershkowitz.

"The option to offer our passengers a third direct flight between Tel Aviv and the US will allow more opportunities for growth, both in the business sector and in the travel sector between both countries."

Commercial Manager Esti Hershkowitz
Downtown Atlanta (credit: PIXABAY)Downtown Atlanta (credit: PIXABAY)

What is offered on the flight?

The passengers will have access to wifi and entertainment programs and will have electric and USB outlets at their seats. They will also be served three-course meals as well as drinks throughout the flight.

"We welcome Delta's important decision to renew the direct flights between Atlanta and Tel Aviv, a decision we looked forward to for a long time," said Israeli General Consul to Southeast US Anat Sultan-Dadon. "The flight will help strengthen the close relations between Israel, the state of Georgia and the southeast US.

"We are sure the flights will have a unique and important effect on our relationship in many sectors including political, economic, academic and cultural." 



