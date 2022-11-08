The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Malls conference set for Eilat next month

About 1,000 industry executives are expected to participate in the conference, including the owners of shopping malls and retail chains, CEOs of companies and the industry’s top executives.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 04:20
DEDI RIZAL, founder and chairman of the Israel Mall and Chain Store Conference. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The 16th annual Israel Mall and Chain Store Conference will take place December 4-6 at the Royal Beach Hotel in Eilat and other hotels in the city.

What will happen at the conference?

During the three-day conference, about 50 speakers will appear, in panels, sessions and lectures that will deal with current issues in the industry: retail in the digital world, opportunities in the future of retail, consumer boycotts, the art of closing in huge deals, the legalization of consumers, activism in business and the fashion industry in a global climate crisis.

EILAT HAS much more to offer than the hotels and beaches. (credit: Courtesy) EILAT HAS much more to offer than the hotels and beaches. (credit: Courtesy)

“Following 2021, which was a phenomenal year, the 2022 figures also reflect a continuation of the industry’s growth trends, while making adjustments to the global economic situation as well as to the reality of digital retailing and its integration into traditional physical retailing,” said Dedi Rizal, founder and chairman of the conference.

“Also at this year’s conference, we will discuss the variety of innovations, technologies and trends that are at the center of the local and international retail scene,” he said in a press release. “In addition to the fascinating content, special emphasis is given to the business/social meeting between the mall executives on the one hand and the retail-chain executives on the other, all with the aim of maximizing, strengthening and deepening the personal, business and social connections between them.

“Over the years, the conference has also become an excellent platform for creating business connections. The unique and informal atmosphere creates fertile ground for collaborations, and many agreements are made and closed during the conference.”



