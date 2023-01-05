The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Ukraine's economy falls 30.4% in 2022 because of war - minister

The economy ministry said Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure continued to put pressure on business activity and sentiment.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 10:38
Cars burn on a street after a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, December 24, 2022. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Cars burn on a street after a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, December 24, 2022.
(photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine's gross domestic product fell by 30.4% in 2022 - the largest annual fall in over 30 years - because of the war with Russia, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Thursday.

Svyrydenko, who is also first deputy prime minister, said in a statement that Ukraine's economy had suffered its largest losses since it won independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 although the fall was less than initially expected.

"The successes of Ukraine's defense forces on the front lines, the coordinated work of the government and businesses, the unbreakable spirit of the population and the speed of rebuilding damaged critical infrastructure units and also systemic financial support from international donors have allowed us to keep up the economic front and continue our movement towards victory," Svyrydenko said.

Continued pressure on business activity

The economy ministry said Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure continued to put pressure on business activity and sentiment.

Ukrainian military soldier sits before preparing to fire a mortar round, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in region of Donetsk, Ukraine, December 31, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE) Ukrainian military soldier sits before preparing to fire a mortar round, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in region of Donetsk, Ukraine, December 31, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

"The successes of Ukraine's defense forces on the front lines, the coordinated work of the government and businesses, the unbreakable spirit of the population and the speed of rebuilding damaged critical infrastructure units and also systemic financial support from international donors have allowed us to keep up the economic front and continue our movement towards victory."

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko 

Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.4% in 2021.



Tags business economy Former Soviet Union Ukraine-Russia War
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by