The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Israeli luxury hotel ranked in Conde Nast's 2023 Gold List

The Jaffa was noted for its beautiful interior and how it reflects the current zeitgeist of the city where it resides.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 17:08
THE JAFFA Hotel. (photo credit: MOTTI VERSES)
THE JAFFA Hotel.
(photo credit: MOTTI VERSES)

The Jaffa, a luxury hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel, has been included among Conde Nast's 2023 Gold List for hotels around the world.

Included in the section for hotels in the Middle East and Africa, The Jaffa was noted for its beautiful interior and how it reflects the current zeitgeist of the city where it resides.

However, the actual history of the luxury hotel is rather fascinating in its own right.

From convent to luxury: What is the history of The Jaffa hotel?

The Jaffa's luxurious aesthetic belies the fact that the building itself originated as the School of the Sisterhood of Saint Joseph convent and adjacent 19th-century former French hospital.

Thanks to British architect John Pawson and local conservationist Ramy Gill, the building was extensively restored, preserved and renovated over the course of seven years in order to create the boutique hotel it is today.

THE JAFFA HOTEL (credit: AMIT GERON) THE JAFFA HOTEL (credit: AMIT GERON)

Now the hotel is filled with 120 rooms and ornate neo-classical art and architecture. Overall, it's a blend of the old and new – something that Conde Nast itself noted as being characteristic of the Jaffa Port in Tel Aviv itself.

And that's all without mentioning the food, with bagels and lox and shakshuka available all day long at Golda's deli.

Another thing that is interesting to note is that The Jaffa hotel is actually part of the Marriot hotel brand as part of its Luxury Collection. This, too, reflects the growing trend of collection hotels in Israel, where existing hotels join under the umbrella and platform of a major brand while maintaining their own name and branding.

In other words, while it is a Marriot hotel, The Jaffa is still very much its own luxurious beast.

So if you're curious to see what all the hype is about, come for a stay at The Jaffa here in Tel Aviv. Just note that it's going to be pricy – after all, luxury doesn't come cheap.

Meital Sharabi and Motti Verses contributed to this report.



Tags travel hotel jaffa business history
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by